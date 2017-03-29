San Antonio trademarks "Military City" moniker
Vietnam veteran Manuel Trevino speaks Wednesday, March 29, 2017 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery during a commemorative ceremony for Vietnam War veterans. April 30th marks the 42 anniversary of the last Americans being evacuated from the U.S. embassy in Saigon and the fall of the city to communist forces.
