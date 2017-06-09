San Antonio restaurant inspections: J...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: June 9, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Taco Express Cafe: 3659 Culebra Road, San Antonio, Texas 78228 Date: 06/02/2017 Score: 64 Highlights: Uncovered bin of refried beans was seen sitting on the floor under the stove, refried beans cooked 21 hours prior not at the correct temperature, inspector observed employee eating while preparing orders, bottles of medication seen sitting on top of ice machine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barry Bellomy 3 hr Cowaboy 1
Special Counsel on Trump 4 hr Dave 12
News SAPD announces arrest in Medical Center area se... 12 hr cristal 4
News San Antonio firefighter found slumped over insi... 17 hr l_0 l_ Z 1
BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland 21 hr cristal 14
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) Fri MAGA 14
Hilary Reyna KEL-LAC area Thu Giovanni 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,807 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,969

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC