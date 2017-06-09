San Antonio restaurant inspections: June 9, 2017
Taco Express Cafe: 3659 Culebra Road, San Antonio, Texas 78228 Date: 06/02/2017 Score: 64 Highlights: Uncovered bin of refried beans was seen sitting on the floor under the stove, refried beans cooked 21 hours prior not at the correct temperature, inspector observed employee eating while preparing orders, bottles of medication seen sitting on top of ice machine.
