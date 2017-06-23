San Antonio restaurant inspections: J...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: June 23, 2017

Date: 06/20/2017 Score: 72 Highlights: Steaks and hamburger patties with "leathery feel/appearance" had to be thrown away, food not protected from cross contamination , employees need to "wash hands more often, especially, whenever changing tasks," "evidence of many flies" seen within facility. Date: 06/20/2017 Score: 72 Highlights: Steaks and hamburger patties with "leathery feel/appearance" had to be thrown away, food not Date: 06/15/2017 Score: 74 Highlights: Drain flies seen in the establishment, food not protected from environmental contamination, food debris and grease buildup present on equipment and shelving, food not protected from cross contamination , no paper towels available at hand washing sink.

