San Antonio restaurant inspections: J...

San Antonio restaurant inspections: June 16, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Amaravati: 8846 Huebner Road, San Antonio, Texas 78240 Date: 06/08/2017 Score: 77 Highlights: Flies seen throughout the establishment, employees did not properly wash hands before engaging in food, toxic chemicals stored near food preparation areas, establishment did not have a current/valid permit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Antonio teen guilty of murder in 2016 shoot... 1 hr l_l-l_l-l_l 1
News This amazing assimilation machine not done yet 7 hr BB Board 2
Trumps are in collusion 8 hr mean 8
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 12 hr dats right 7,989
Sheriff Ortiz pulled over on DWI charge (May '12) 16 hr Trump 25
What is your best hospital to work for? (May '14) Thu Slapping Beaners 41
I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11) Thu San Anto 30
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,042 • Total comments across all topics: 281,810,135

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC