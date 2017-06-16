San Antonio restaurant inspections: June 16, 2017
Amaravati: 8846 Huebner Road, San Antonio, Texas 78240 Date: 06/08/2017 Score: 77 Highlights: Flies seen throughout the establishment, employees did not properly wash hands before engaging in food, toxic chemicals stored near food preparation areas, establishment did not have a current/valid permit.
