San Antonio Is Getting Its First Food Hall With Ramen and Doughnuts

San Antonio is getting its very first food hall with The Bottling Department , where five different food vendors will set up shop at the Pearl district space . When it opens in late July, it'll serve rotisserie chicken, burgers, hot dogs, doughnuts, ramen, as well as wine and beer from hot bar High Street Wine.

