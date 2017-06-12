San Antonio Is Getting Its First Food Hall With Ramen and Doughnuts
San Antonio is getting its very first food hall with The Bottling Department , where five different food vendors will set up shop at the Pearl district space . When it opens in late July, it'll serve rotisserie chicken, burgers, hot dogs, doughnuts, ramen, as well as wine and beer from hot bar High Street Wine.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Eater.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This amazing assimilation machine not done yet
|6 hr
|BB Board
|2
|Trumps are in collusion
|7 hr
|mean
|8
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|11 hr
|dats right
|7,989
|Sheriff Ortiz pulled over on DWI charge (May '12)
|14 hr
|Trump
|25
|What is your best hospital to work for? (May '14)
|23 hr
|Slapping Beaners
|41
|I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11)
|23 hr
|San Anto
|30
|San Antonio hospitals
|Thu
|zjcastillo
|13
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC