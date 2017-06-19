San Antonio hospital agrees to stop d...

San Antonio hospital agrees to stop digging through 1800s

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Looking west on Houston St., red flags mark the location where bone fragments have been found at the construction site at Children's Hospital of San Antonio on Thursday, May 18, 2017. UTSA archaeologists working the area that was once a cemetery, placed the flags where human remains were located, and will return to sift through the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Racist Molester 2 hr Anonymous 1
News 4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in... 3 hr sa native 5
Every day will be SLAPPED A TRANNY FROM CALIFAS... 4 hr Ha ha ha 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 10 hr INFO GIRL 8,000
Kris Why Delete 11 hr KarmaAlwaysWins 1
Actor Johnny Depp said when was the last time t... 11 hr Americas Court 1
Why are san antonionians so damn fat?? 12 hr cristal 4
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,982 • Total comments across all topics: 281,975,426

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC