San Antonio hospital agrees to stop digging through 1800s
Looking west on Houston St., red flags mark the location where bone fragments have been found at the construction site at Children's Hospital of San Antonio on Thursday, May 18, 2017. UTSA archaeologists working the area that was once a cemetery, placed the flags where human remains were located, and will return to sift through the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Racist Molester
|2 hr
|Anonymous
|1
|4 S.A. men charged with child sexual assault in...
|3 hr
|sa native
|5
|Every day will be SLAPPED A TRANNY FROM CALIFAS...
|4 hr
|Ha ha ha
|3
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|10 hr
|INFO GIRL
|8,000
|Kris Why Delete
|11 hr
|KarmaAlwaysWins
|1
|Actor Johnny Depp said when was the last time t...
|11 hr
|Americas Court
|1
|Why are san antonionians so damn fat??
|12 hr
|cristal
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC