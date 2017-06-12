San Antonio firefighter injured in Ingram Square fire now

Fire Chief Charles Hood gives an update on Brad Phipps' condition Tuesday during a news conference at Ingram Square Shopping Center, site of a four-alarm fire where Scott Deem was killed and Phipps and another firefighter were injured. less Fire Chief Charles Hood gives an update on Brad Phipps' condition Tuesday during a news conference at Ingram Square Shopping Center, site of a four-alarm fire where Scott Deem was killed and Phipps and ... more San Antonio Fire Department Chief Charles Hood holds a news conference Tuesday at Ingram Square Shopping Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.