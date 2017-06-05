San Antonio firefighter found slumped over inside vehicle,

A San Antonio fire fighter received a 60-day suspension in May after he was allegedly found slumped over inside a running vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to suspension paperwork obtained by the San Antonio Express-News. Anthony Salazar , 29, was found by a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy around 5:15 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Shell gas station on Culebra and Galm roads on the far West Side.

