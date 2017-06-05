San Antonio firefighter found slumped over inside vehicle,
A San Antonio fire fighter received a 60-day suspension in May after he was allegedly found slumped over inside a running vehicle under the influence of alcohol, according to suspension paperwork obtained by the San Antonio Express-News. Anthony Salazar , 29, was found by a Bexar County Sheriff's deputy around 5:15 a.m. Jan. 11 at the Shell gas station on Culebra and Galm roads on the far West Side.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Special Counsel on Trump
|21 min
|mean
|2
|BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland
|35 min
|mean
|13
|What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13)
|6 hr
|Sam
|13
|Hilary Reyna KEL-LAC area
|9 hr
|Giovanni
|1
|Any Milfs lonely?! (Jun '12)
|13 hr
|Vet
|78
|Christine (Jun '14)
|14 hr
|anonymous
|312
|La tranny from califas erased my post....i wond...
|15 hr
|just saying
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC