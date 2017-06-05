San Antonio Economic Development Foundation to move offices

The San Antonio Economic Development Foundation will move its offices to the downtown Weston Centre in August from its longtime location at the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce building, the foundation announced Monday. The 15 members of the foundation staff will move into 4,869 square feet of space on the 26th floor of the Weston Centre, 112 E. Pecan St. The foundation has operated from the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Building at 602 E. Commerce St. since its inception in 1974.

