San Antonio Economic Development Foundation to move offices
The San Antonio Economic Development Foundation will move its offices to the downtown Weston Centre in August from its longtime location at the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce building, the foundation announced Monday. The 15 members of the foundation staff will move into 4,869 square feet of space on the 26th floor of the Weston Centre, 112 E. Pecan St. The foundation has operated from the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce Building at 602 E. Commerce St. since its inception in 1974.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Sammon
|1 hr
|Slappy McGee
|2
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|8 hr
|Explore the fart
|192
|where do they sell k2 in San antonio (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|Spidergwen
|111
|737 in the mud
|12 hr
|Slappy McGee
|2
|Maryann Burgos
|14 hr
|Dboy
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|17 hr
|Joker
|7,985
|Perales Detail aka eric perales=FRAUD (May '15)
|18 hr
|Family
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC