San Antonio chef Jason Dady to make 'Man Fire Food' appearance

Man Fire Food host Roger Mooking made a stop at The Bin to talk paella with San Antonio chef Jason Dady. The episode featuring their exploits will air 8 p.m. July 4 on the Cooking Channel.

