San Antonio Animal Care Services and city workers rescue

On Memorial Day, phone calls from pedestrians in the Medical Center began flowing into Animal Care Services and other city departments for reports of a strange occurrence - meows echoing from inside a traffic pole. Responders discovered that a two-month-old kitten, just tiny enough to crawl beneath the concrete lip of the metal traffic pole, was stuck at the intersection of Floyd Curl Drive and Medical Drive.

