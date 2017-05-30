San Antonio Animal Care Services and ...

San Antonio Animal Care Services and city workers rescue

Next Story Prev Story
13 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

On Memorial Day, phone calls from pedestrians in the Medical Center began flowing into Animal Care Services and other city departments for reports of a strange occurrence - meows echoing from inside a traffic pole. Responders discovered that a two-month-old kitten, just tiny enough to crawl beneath the concrete lip of the metal traffic pole, was stuck at the intersection of Floyd Curl Drive and Medical Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 25 min Fart tuna 179
Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15) 1 hr ren210 49
Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13) 3 hr Veronica 14
Trumps talking to Russia 10 hr Davis 6
Trumps are in collusion 12 hr Hunter 1
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) Wed Oh Poor Baby 7,977
Raul rodriguez May 30 Family 1
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Al Franken
  4. Tornado
  5. Egypt
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,781 • Total comments across all topics: 281,446,336

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC