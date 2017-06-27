Salvation Army in Lubbock names new c...

Salvation Army in Lubbock names new captains

4 hrs ago Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Nathanael and Lucila Doria were transferred to Lubbock from San Antonio and took on the role of captains for the organization on June 19, according to a news release from The Salvation Army. The Dorias, originally from Mexico, moved to California with the organization in 1991, working in California and Arizona for several years.

