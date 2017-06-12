SAFD calls for prayers as critically ...

SAFD calls for prayers as critically injured firefighter recovers

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Brad Phipps, who was critically injured last week in a fire that claimed the life of another firefighter, is pictured in a family photo with his wife, Tina, and two sons. Phipps recently had his first skin graft surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tranny from Califas busted for stealing 10 hr cristal 3
Why do people still think it's cool to be cholo... (Apr '10) 13 hr Lambert 268
News Animal control ordinance revisited (May '08) 19 hr Taxpayer 8
John r.simmons 22 hr Sadforever 1
Support Your Local Bandidos Mc (Oct '10) Sun Bones 167
Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ... Sat l_l-l_l-l_l 25
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) Sat Who am I 7,992
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,827 • Total comments across all topics: 281,866,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC