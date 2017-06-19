's Guide To #ISTE17 - Sessions, Food, Tips, and More
We can't believe we are less than one week away from ISTE 2017, the biggest educational technology conference in the world! Some of the Edublogs and CampusPress team will be in attendance this year - be sure to stop by booth #2356 and say hello! We've put together an itinerary of events and sessions that we have our eye on, along with some tips and ideas to help make the most of the week. Importantly, we've included our favorite places to eat and visit too.
