S.A. woman shares horrific story of 1...

S.A. woman shares horrific story of 15+ years of sexual abuse

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Abigail Alvarado says the years she spent with the Castillos were marked by brainwashing, manipulation, stalking, assault and horror. Rape, lies and threats were part of her daily routine, and she says the only reasons she didn't hurt herself or someone else were her children, who were born out of the abuse.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thief 43 min YEAH BOYEEEE 12
What is your best hospital to work for? (May '14) 2 hr Icu nurse 39
Draft 4 hr Rick grande 1
Trinity University Summer Course Survey 8 hr kgrube81 1
St. Anthony equals San Antonio 15 hr Yo Boi 3
Special Counsel on Trump Mon Vernon 24
Trumps talking to Russia Mon Pati 8
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,192 • Total comments across all topics: 281,740,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC