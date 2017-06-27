S.A. mayor to announce three more hires
District 8 Councilman and mayoral candidate Ron Nirenberg along with Deputy Campaign Manager Juany Torres block walk in the neighborhood of Monticello Historic District on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Nirenberg is in a runoff for the Mayor's office against current city mayor Ivy Taylor.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Any Milfs lonely?! (Jun '12)
|26 min
|Dethatruth94
|79
|HEB is racist is their hiring.... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|hgy
|93
|Pedestrian in critical condition after hit-and-...
|2 hr
|raindancer
|6
|TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes
|2 hr
|raindancer
|11
|Lonely Housewife
|3 hr
|Vanessa Renee
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|l_l_Ol_l
|8,010
|Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops
|10 hr
|true
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC