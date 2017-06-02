Rig count holds on to recent gains in...

Rig count holds on to recent gains in Eagle Ford

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Business Journal

Despite a recent drop in oil prices, the Eagle Ford Shale is holding on to gains that the region has made in the rig count.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hey ppl where could i find a hooker on the sout... (Aug '10) 5 hr WhiskeyPapa 24
Young girls (Apr '13) 5 hr WhiskeyPapa 7
Garden Valley Mobile Home Park (Jan '13) 11 hr cristal 15
Raul rodriguez 13 hr Family 1
Community bulletin board (Nov '16) 14 hr Notice 3
Lets create a America full of smog 15 hr MAGA 2
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 16 hr Counting farts 186
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Microsoft
  1. China
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. Cuba
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,234 • Total comments across all topics: 281,484,236

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC