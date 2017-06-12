RGV officials visit Washington to tell Valley's story
Valley leaders meet with U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar in Washington, D.C. this week during a trip organized by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership. Valley leaders meet with U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar in Washington, D.C. this week during a trip organized by the Rio Grande Valley Partnership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheMonitor.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ...
|2 hr
|Pence
|21
|I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Herby
|29
|Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Boycott the stores
|54
|San Antonio hospitals
|14 hr
|Welcome
|11
|What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13)
|14 hr
|Nurse Maria
|20
|Trumps are in collusion
|14 hr
|Voter
|6
|Trumps talking to Russia
|14 hr
|Voter
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC