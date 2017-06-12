Prosecutor says S.A. trial will give details of Valley family's

Over the next week, jurors in a San Antonio federal court will hear how a Rio Grande Valley family smuggled hundreds of kilograms of cocaine into the U.S. and laundered millions of dollars through farming, livestock purchases, real estate transactions and other business enterprises, one of the prosecutors in the case said Monday. In his opening arguments in the trial of Reymundo Villarreal Arelis , Assistant U.S. Attorney James Sturgis said government witnesses, some of them former traffickers, will testify that members of the Villarreal Arelis family used their riverside property across the border from McAllen to smuggle marijuana starting more than two decades ago.

