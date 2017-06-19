Property becomes an archaeology dig
The rock about 8 inches square - well, roughly square - was sticking out of the ground on property Ryan, in the oil field business, had just purchased 8.8 acres on the bank of the San Antonio River west of the Presidio La Bahia. "It turns out it was part of a wall," says Ryan, who is 58, and who professes a lifelong interest in early Texas history.
