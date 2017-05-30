North Texas spiritual adviser to Donald Trump receives new recognition
"Long before meeting him, I admired James Robison for his effective ministry and his work in laying the foundation for the Moral Majority and what eventually became known as the 'religious right,'" Tony Perkins , president of the Family Research Council, said in a statement. "His ministry, LIFE Outreach International, is well-known around the world for saving the lives of more than 13 million starving children."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Raul rodriguez
|12 min
|Family
|1
|Community bulletin board (Nov '16)
|1 hr
|Notice
|3
|Lets create a America full of smog
|1 hr
|MAGA
|2
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|2 hr
|Counting farts
|186
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|3 hr
|Oh Poor Baby
|7,979
|Silvana Mirelez
|8 hr
|SABoy
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - San Antonio, TX (Mar '15)
|Thu
|ren210
|49
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC