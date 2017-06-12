News 32 mins ago 6:21 a.m.Two girls missing after carjacking on San Antonio east side
Police said the children, ages three and five, were with their mother who was meeting someone from online at an east-side convenient store. The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of South W.W. White Road when her car was carjacked with the children inside.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thief
|1 hr
|Slapped
|7
|St. Anthony equals San Antonio
|3 hr
|Yo Boi
|3
|Special Counsel on Trump
|15 hr
|Vernon
|24
|Trumps talking to Russia
|15 hr
|Pati
|8
|What is your best hospital to work for? (May '14)
|15 hr
|Patient
|36
|Trumps are in collusion
|16 hr
|Jefferson
|5
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|20 hr
|Who am I
|7,987
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC