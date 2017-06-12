News 32 mins ago 6:21 a.m.Two girls m...

News 32 mins ago 6:21 a.m.Two girls missing after carjacking on San Antonio east side

6 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Police said the children, ages three and five, were with their mother who was meeting someone from online at an east-side convenient store. The incident happened around 3 a.m. in the 700 block of South W.W. White Road when her car was carjacked with the children inside.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

