New shark born at San Antonio Zoo without male fertilization
The San Antonio Zoo celebrated the first Shark Pup virgin hatch in its 103-year history. The white-spotted bamboo pup was hatched through a process called parthenogenesis, that takes place when an embryo matures without fertilization of a male.
