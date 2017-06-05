New restaurant The Maverick in the works for South St. Mary's
A rendering of The Maverick, a new restaurant in the planning stages for 710 S. St. Mary's St. in San Antonio. This rendering, from public-record documents filed with the city's Historic and Design Review Commission, is by Chris Sanders of the Austin firm Sanders Architecture.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|where do they sell k2 in San antonio (Aug '10)
|13 min
|Spidergwen
|111
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|1 hr
|mean
|191
|suboxne strips (Mar '14)
|3 hr
|LetMeKnow
|7
|737 in the mud
|3 hr
|Slappy McGee
|2
|Maryann Burgos
|5 hr
|Dboy
|1
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|8 hr
|Joker
|7,985
|Perales Detail aka eric perales=FRAUD (May '15)
|9 hr
|Family
|4
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC