Multiple injuries in rollover wreck near George West
Emergency medical technicians prepare to transport one of a group of victims ejected from a Chevrolet Suburban that was involved in a rollover wreck today on Interstate 37 north of George West. A flight crew from one of three AirLife helicopters prepares to transport one of nine patients injuured in a crash on Interstate 37 today.
