Moonlighting police leave body cameras at home
When police officers in America's cities put on their uniforms and grab their weapons before moonlighting in security jobs at nightclubs, hospitals, and ballparks, there's one piece of equipment they often leave behind - their body camera. That's because most police agencies that make the cameras mandatory for patrol shifts don't require or won't allow body cameras for off-duty officers even if they're working in uniform, leaving a hole in policies designed to increase oversight and restore confidence in law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SAPD announces arrest in Medical Center area se...
|49 min
|cristal
|11
|Trumps are in collusion
|4 hr
|God bless Trump
|4
|Special Counsel on Trump
|4 hr
|God bless Trump
|23
|What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13)
|5 hr
|Honestly
|19
|Barry Bellomy
|15 hr
|CRISTAL
|2
|McDonalds is serving hotdogs today!
|15 hr
|LOL Z
|3
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|17 hr
|no static at all
|7,986
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC