Mission San Antonio de Valero: For the good of peace and harmony,

A painting of the Alamo by Theodore Gentilz was part of a 2012 exhibit of the artist's work at the San Antonio Museum of Art. Gentilz arrived in South Texas in 1844 and painted the cradle of Texas liberty as it stood when he first arived, without the iconic gabled parapet that was added to the building in 1849.

