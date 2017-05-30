Mexican steel magnate Ancira buys lan...

Mexican steel magnate Ancira buys land along River Walk

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A company owned by Mexican-American businessman Alonso Ancira recently bought a 0.15-acre property along the River Walk from the San Antonio River Authority, a public entity that takes care of local waterways A company owned by Mexican-American businessman Alonso Ancira recently bought a 0.15-acre property along the River Walk from the San Antonio River Authority, a public entity that takes care of local waterways Mexican steel magnate Alonso Ancira has bought a garden along the River Walk for a future construction project near the border of downtown and King William.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Perales Detail aka eric perales=FRAUD (May '15) 30 min Family 4
beware of this P.O.S eric perales SA tx (May '15) 8 hr Perales 3
Young girls (Apr '13) 11 hr Family 10
737 in the mud 13 hr FCC investigated ... 1
Review: Alpin Park Apartments (Jul '08) 15 hr Anonymous 29
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 16 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,982
Trumps talking to Russia 18 hr Sadie 7
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,277 • Total comments across all topics: 281,531,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC