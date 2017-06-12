Mayor-elect to announce first hire

Mayor-elect to announce first hire

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Trey Jacobson, attorney for the Tobin Endowment, presents plans as residents of the Oakwell Farms neighborhood appear before the Planning Commission to express their objections to a proposed apartment dwelling development within their area on June 10, 2015. less Trey Jacobson, attorney for the Tobin Endowment, presents plans as residents of the Oakwell Farms neighborhood appear before the Planning Commission to express their objections to a proposed apartment dwelling ... more Mayor Ron Nirenberg 's campaign will announce later today that a former aide to Mayor Phil Hardberger who has been working in government affairs will serve as chief of staff when the new City Council is seated next week, the San Antonio Express-News has learned.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News San Antonio teen guilty of murder in 2016 shoot... 1 hr l_l-l_l-l_l 2
News This amazing assimilation machine not done yet 2 hr Just look at Europe 3
Trumps are in collusion 13 hr mean 8
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 17 hr dats right 7,989
Sheriff Ortiz pulled over on DWI charge (May '12) 20 hr Trump 25
What is your best hospital to work for? (May '14) Thu Slapping Beaners 41
I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11) Thu San Anto 30
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Cuba
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,814,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC