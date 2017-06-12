Mayor-elect to announce first hire
Trey Jacobson, attorney for the Tobin Endowment, presents plans as residents of the Oakwell Farms neighborhood appear before the Planning Commission to express their objections to a proposed apartment dwelling development within their area on June 10, 2015. less Trey Jacobson, attorney for the Tobin Endowment, presents plans as residents of the Oakwell Farms neighborhood appear before the Planning Commission to express their objections to a proposed apartment dwelling ... more Mayor Ron Nirenberg 's campaign will announce later today that a former aide to Mayor Phil Hardberger who has been working in government affairs will serve as chief of staff when the new City Council is seated next week, the San Antonio Express-News has learned.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Antonio teen guilty of murder in 2016 shoot...
|1 hr
|l_l-l_l-l_l
|2
|This amazing assimilation machine not done yet
|2 hr
|Just look at Europe
|3
|Trumps are in collusion
|13 hr
|mean
|8
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|17 hr
|dats right
|7,989
|Sheriff Ortiz pulled over on DWI charge (May '12)
|20 hr
|Trump
|25
|What is your best hospital to work for? (May '14)
|Thu
|Slapping Beaners
|41
|I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11)
|Thu
|San Anto
|30
