Max's Wine Dive unleashes new summer menu

Max's Wine Dive , located in the Quarry Village, has released a new summer menu, the result of a collaboration of all of Max's executive chefs, including Halston Connella in San Antonio. One of the highlights is the Pastrami Short Rib Sliders with house-made pastrami-cured short rib, Brussels sprouts slaw, Gruyre and house-made Russian dressing.

