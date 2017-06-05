Max's Wine Dive unleashes new summer menu
Max's Wine Dive , located in the Quarry Village, has released a new summer menu, the result of a collaboration of all of Max's executive chefs, including Halston Connella in San Antonio. One of the highlights is the Pastrami Short Rib Sliders with house-made pastrami-cured short rib, Brussels sprouts slaw, Gruyre and house-made Russian dressing.
