Mariscos El Bucanero, a favorite S.A. Mexican seafood restaurant,
At El Bucanero, the agauchiles are butterflied raw shrimp marinated in lime juice, chiles, onion and cilantro and topped with cucumber. At El Bucanero, the agauchiles are butterflied raw shrimp marinated in lime juice, chiles, onion and cilantro and topped with cucumber.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth...
|25 min
|Fart Worx
|6
|Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops
|2 hr
|mexicantrumpsuppo...
|11
|Does anybody remember when la tranny from calif...
|2 hr
|lol lol
|1
|Travel baseball SCAM?
|2 hr
|sadparent
|1
|fart fetish (Jan '15)
|2 hr
|Trump Small Hands
|20
|Lonely Housewife
|22 hr
|cristal
|3
|Is your child safe? Inbreds on the prowl
|23 hr
|Little Johnny Da ...
|14
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC