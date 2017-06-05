Man shot dead outside East Side conve...

Man shot dead outside East Side convenience store identified

12 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

A man found shot to death inside a car outside an East Side convenience store over the weekend has been identified as Nicholas Joseph Ciarrocchi , 41, of San Antonio. San Antonio police went to the store in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Drive around 12:30 a.m. Saturday after getting reports of a disturbance involving a gun.

