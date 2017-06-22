Man lit himself on fire before jumping off San Antonio bridge, witnesses say
A man doused himself in lighter fluid and lit himself on fire before jumping off a San Antonio bridge with a rope around his neck Thursday morning, according to San Antonio police. Witnesses saw the man jump off a bridge along Thousand Oaks Drive near Toyota Field and kill himself, reports the San Antonio Express-News .
