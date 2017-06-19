Man arrested, charged with robbery following traffic stop
Marques Jackson, 31, has been charged with robbery for an incident that happened May 26 in the 100 block of Baxter Avenue. Marques Jackson, 31, has been charged with robbery for an incident that happened May 26 in the 100 block of Baxter Avenue.
