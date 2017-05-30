Linda Pace Foundation announces groun...

Linda Pace Foundation announces groundbreaking of new exhibition space designed by Sir David Adjaye

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Art Daily

Linda Pace Foundation announced the groundbreaking for its highly anticipated new structure, conceived by its founder Linda Pace , and designed by preeminent architect Sir David Adjaye. The modern crimson-hued building, a new landmark for the city, will house the Foundation's growing collection of more than 800 paintings, sculptures, installations and video works by contemporary artists from around the world.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Young girls (Apr '13) 58 min Family 10
737 in the mud 2 hr FCC investigated ... 1
Review: Alpin Park Apartments (Jul '08) 4 hr Anonymous 29
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 6 hr Oh Poor Baby 7,982
Trumps talking to Russia 7 hr Sadie 7
Trumps are in collusion 7 hr Sadie 2
hey ppl where could i find a hooker on the sout... (Aug '10) 7 hr Wheel of fortune 25
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. U.S. Open
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,242 • Total comments across all topics: 281,520,602

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC