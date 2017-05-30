Linda Pace Foundation announces groundbreaking of new exhibition space designed by Sir David Adjaye
Linda Pace Foundation announced the groundbreaking for its highly anticipated new structure, conceived by its founder Linda Pace , and designed by preeminent architect Sir David Adjaye. The modern crimson-hued building, a new landmark for the city, will house the Foundation's growing collection of more than 800 paintings, sculptures, installations and video works by contemporary artists from around the world.
