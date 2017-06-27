Iron Maiden astonishes fans at the book of souls concert in San Antonio
Flamethrowers and fireworks lit the stage as Iron Maiden's Bruce Dickinson calmly walked out onto a Mayan-themed stage in a black hoodie, cargo pants, and combat boots. As he hovered over a smoky cauldron, he began a night of self-aware performances with "If Eternity Should Fail," from their latest album The Book of Souls.
