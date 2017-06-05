Instagram photos show the first week ...

Instagram photos show the first week crowds, food at S.A.'s new

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Get to their grand opening on friday! We know you all will L O V E it! #sanantonio #lapanaderia #tostadas" letsbinge : "Today was the soft opening of @lapanaderia's new location downtown! They have the best and freshest bread you will ever have, concha's as big as your head and tostadas that are worth waiting for. lapanaderia : "San Antonio, you have waited long enough.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 6 min Obviously 9
Christine (Jun '14) 40 min anonymous 312
BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland 1 hr l_0 l_ Z 9
La tranny from califas erased my post....i wond... 2 hr just saying 2
News San Antonio woman accused of hitting boyfriend ... 3 hr mean 2
Tink-a-Taco 3 hr mean 8
The Bandidos & The Hell's Angel's Merger (Dec '11) 21 hr Reload 81
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. South Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,173 • Total comments across all topics: 281,613,061

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC