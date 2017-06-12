Horst graduates from basic training

Air Force Air National Guard Airman 1st Class Zacharias Horst, son of Luke and Jennifer Horst, has graduated as an honor graduate from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas. Horst, who earned an associate degree in 2016 from Fulton-Montgomery Community College in Johnstown, also earned four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force, a news release said.

