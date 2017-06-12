Greg Abbott Vetos 50 Bills, The Most Since 2007
Reporter John Moritz , who covers Texas government and politics for the USA Today Network, says one theme of the governor's vetoes was state versus local control. A number of the vetoes seek to preempt city and county laws that the governor opposes.
