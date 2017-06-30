Flying Pig BBQ in Stone Oak is closed
Flying Pig BBQ was an attempt to re-brand the original Stone Oak location of Smoke: The Restaurant on Sonterra Boulevard in San Antonio. It has closed after only about a month of operations.
