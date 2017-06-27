Eight fun things to see and do this w...

Eight fun things to see and do this week in San Antonio

A 1936 collaboration between Fred Zinnemann and Mexican director Emilio Gomez Muriel, "Redes" is perhaps the lowest-profile offering of this year's Cinema Tuesdays, Texas Public Radio's summer film series. But its depiction of the plight of fishermen struggling to make a living has drawn praise, especially for Paul Strand's photography.

