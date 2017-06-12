Eagle Ford: Looking ahead while learn...

Eagle Ford: Looking ahead while learning from the past

18 hrs ago Read more: The Countywide

Dr. Tom Tunstall of the University of Texas-San Antonio's Institute for Economic Development outlines some points from an upcoming economic report about the Eagle Ford Shale, which will be released later this month. Tunstall was one of the presenters at the two-day Eagle Ford Consortium meeting, held June 7-8 at UTSA.

