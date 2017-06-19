download Matt Pond PA's free two-song single ahead of his new LP

Matt Pond PA is following last year's Winter Lives LP with a new album called Still Summer on August 11 via his own 131 Records . The album includes contributions from Laura Stevenson, Laura Burhenn, Caroline Reese and Anya Marina, along with his band members Chris Hansen, Shawn Alpay, Mel Guerison and Kyle Kelly-Yahner.

