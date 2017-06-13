Donald Trump' is now an epithet

Donald Trump' is now an epithet

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boston.com

Written by Oscar Hammerstein II for "South Pacific," a hit Broadway musical, "You've Got To Be Carefully Taught" speaks of how prejudice is passed within families from one generation to the next. Yet when it comes to school kids these days, it's the president who may be having just as much of a deleterious influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11) 2 hr Herby 29
Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ... 3 hr just saying 20
Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11) 9 hr Boycott the stores 54
San Antonio hospitals 9 hr Welcome 11
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 10 hr Nurse Maria 20
Trumps are in collusion 10 hr Voter 6
Trumps talking to Russia 10 hr Voter 9
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pakistan
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,868 • Total comments across all topics: 281,776,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC