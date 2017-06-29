Dog owner shares important pet-sitter tip
Dear Heloise: I have a pet sitter stay at our home to care for our beloved dogs when we travel. For my peace of mind, I change the ID tags on their collars to reflect the pet sitter's cellphone number instead of mine.
