Dog owner shares important pet-sitter...

Dog owner shares important pet-sitter tip

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Dear Heloise: I have a pet sitter stay at our home to care for our beloved dogs when we travel. For my peace of mind, I change the ID tags on their collars to reflect the pet sitter's cellphone number instead of mine.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bootyliscious!!! 3 hr just saying 2
TRUMP: I Lied... No Comey Tapes 5 hr mexicantrumpsuppo... 14
Now Hiring: Americans to harvest crops 14 hr Inbred 12
News 8 cartel members bringing large amounts of meth... 15 hr Fart Worx 6
Does anybody remember when la tranny from calif... 17 hr lol lol 1
Travel baseball SCAM? 17 hr sadparent 1
fart fetish (Jan '15) 18 hr Trump Small Hands 20
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Syria
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,648 • Total comments across all topics: 282,134,498

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC