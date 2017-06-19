Council approves resolution on Paris climate accord
San Antonio residents and activists gather Wednesday, June 7, to urge former Mayor Ivy Taylor to sign a mayors' pledge to support the goals of the Paris accord. The City Council voted overwhelmingly to support a resolution stating San Antonio would address climate change on Thursday.
