Cornyn Introduces Bill to Honor Elite Group of Vietnam Vets

Wednesday Read more: East Texas Review

U.S. Senator John Cornyn introduced a bill yesterday to award an elite group of Vietnam veterans with the Congressional Gold Medal. 'Dust Off' crews, as they were known by their radio call sign, flew unarmed air ambulances into hostile areas to rescue the wounded and provided critical medical treatment as they evacuated troops during the Vietnam War.

