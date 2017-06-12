Cornyn Introduces Bill to Honor Elite Group of Vietnam Vets
U.S. Senator John Cornyn introduced a bill yesterday to award an elite group of Vietnam veterans with the Congressional Gold Medal. 'Dust Off' crews, as they were known by their radio call sign, flew unarmed air ambulances into hostile areas to rescue the wounded and provided critical medical treatment as they evacuated troops during the Vietnam War.
Start the conversation, or Read more at East Texas Review.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans from Congress get shot at baseball ...
|2 hr
|Pence
|21
|I BUY spanish Tejano LP Records Conjunto Oldies... (Nov '11)
|7 hr
|Herby
|29
|Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11)
|14 hr
|Boycott the stores
|54
|San Antonio hospitals
|14 hr
|Welcome
|11
|What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13)
|14 hr
|Nurse Maria
|20
|Trumps are in collusion
|14 hr
|Voter
|6
|Trumps talking to Russia
|14 hr
|Voter
|9
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC