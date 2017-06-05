Community briefs - Northeast Herald

Community briefs - Northeast Herald

The Spurs Silver Dancers will host audition prep classes leading up to the July 8 auditions for the dance squad. The prep classes will be on Wednesday, June 7, and June 14 and 20, and July 3. Each class is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Spurs Team Energy will host its audition prep class at 2:30 p.m. July 30, before its Aug. 6 auditions.

