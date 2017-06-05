Community briefs - Northeast Herald
The Spurs Silver Dancers will host audition prep classes leading up to the July 8 auditions for the dance squad. The prep classes will be on Wednesday, June 7, and June 14 and 20, and July 3. Each class is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Spurs Team Energy will host its audition prep class at 2:30 p.m. July 30, before its Aug. 6 auditions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|737 in the mud
|38 min
|FCC investigated ...
|3
|BOYCOTT: Car-Vel Skateland
|1 hr
|Slappy McGee
|1
|Tink-a-Taco
|4 hr
|Slappy McGee
|2
|Maryann Burgos
|4 hr
|Little Flower
|2
|John Sammon
|11 hr
|Frank
|3
|Does anyone know B. Guerrero
|12 hr
|Old friend
|1
|Does anybody at all know Jessica Estrada (Apr '12)
|14 hr
|Crystal
|2
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC