Community briefs - Northeast Herald

The Spurs Silver Dancers will host audition prep classes leading up to the July 8 auditions for the dance squad. The prep classes will be on Wednesday, June 7, and June 14 and 20, and July 3. Each class is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Spurs Team Energy will host its audition prep class at 2:30 p.m. July 30, before its Aug. 6 auditions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.