Coalition urges San Antonio mayor to ...

Coalition urges San Antonio mayor to support Paris climate

14 hrs ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio residents and activists gather Wednesday on Main Plaza to urge Mayor Ivy Taylor to sign a mayors' pledge to support the goals of the Paris accord. The rally came nearly a week after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would renegotiate the country's role in the agreement.

