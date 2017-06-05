Coalition urges San Antonio mayor to support Paris climate
San Antonio residents and activists gather Wednesday on Main Plaza to urge Mayor Ivy Taylor to sign a mayors' pledge to support the goals of the Paris accord. The rally came nearly a week after President Donald Trump announced the U.S. would renegotiate the country's role in the agreement.
