City leaders uneasy over some special session items
Gov. Greg Abbott listed 20 items he'd like to see state legislators address after he called them to meet again for what could be a 30-day special session that starts next month. Seemingly as many items had to do with decisions typically made at the municipal level rather than the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
Add your comments below
San Antonio Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barry Bellomy
|7 hr
|CRISTAL
|2
|McDonalds is serving hotdogs today!
|7 hr
|LOL Z
|3
|Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10)
|9 hr
|no static at all
|7,986
|Trumps are in collusion
|13 hr
|Truth
|3
|What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13)
|13 hr
|Truth
|18
|Special Counsel on Trump
|13 hr
|Truth
|22
|Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11)
|Sat
|Greg
|53
Find what you want!
Search San Antonio Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC