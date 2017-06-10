City leaders uneasy over some special...

City leaders uneasy over some special session items

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Gov. Greg Abbott listed 20 items he'd like to see state legislators address after he called them to meet again for what could be a 30-day special session that starts next month. Seemingly as many items had to do with decisions typically made at the municipal level rather than the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

San Antonio Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Barry Bellomy 7 hr CRISTAL 2
McDonalds is serving hotdogs today! 7 hr LOL Z 3
Cleaning Up Ham Radio in San Antonio (Aug '10) 9 hr no static at all 7,986
Trumps are in collusion 13 hr Truth 3
What is wrong with Methodist Hospitals? (Jul '13) 13 hr Truth 18
Special Counsel on Trump 13 hr Truth 22
Is it legal that stores ask customers to hand o... (Jul '11) Sat Greg 53
See all San Antonio Discussions

Find what you want!

Search San Antonio Forum Now

San Antonio Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

San Antonio Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

San Antonio, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,738 • Total comments across all topics: 281,696,385

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC